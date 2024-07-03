iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $35.22

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.22, but opened at $34.35. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 2,941,781 shares trading hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

