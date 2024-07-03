iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.90

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.90 and last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 242199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,639 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,820,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after buying an additional 108,951 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 315,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

