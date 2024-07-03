iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.25

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 7143054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.64.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

