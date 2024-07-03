iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,730,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,819,000 after acquiring an additional 396,319 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

