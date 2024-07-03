iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.35. 2,810,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

