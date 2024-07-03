iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. 945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

