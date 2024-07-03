iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 107,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,386. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.