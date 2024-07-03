iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. 99 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which targets USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

