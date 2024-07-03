iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MBB traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $91.64. 1,286,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

