iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,398,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the previous session’s volume of 673,628 shares.The stock last traded at $22.76 and had previously closed at $22.49.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

