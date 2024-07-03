iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,398,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the previous session’s volume of 673,628 shares.The stock last traded at $22.76 and had previously closed at $22.49.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
