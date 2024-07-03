iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.87

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.87 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 3476838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

