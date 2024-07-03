iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 343,785 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,601.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. 1,263,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

