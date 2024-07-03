iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.2% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.16. 674,068 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.55. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

