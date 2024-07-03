iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.45

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 28507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $776.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

