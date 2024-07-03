iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,272. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

