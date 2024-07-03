iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.18. The company had a trading volume of 868,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,812. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.31 and its 200-day moving average is $330.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.