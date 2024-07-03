iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. 1,820,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.4662 dividend. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.