iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OEF traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,364. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.11. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $269.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

