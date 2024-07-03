iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 187.4% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 65,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.35. 71,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,073. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

