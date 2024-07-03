iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.47

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.47 and last traded at $99.79, with a volume of 97095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.52.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $838.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

