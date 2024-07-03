ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.57

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 6813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

ITV Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Further Reading

