IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 895,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,679,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.72 and its 200-day moving average is $176.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

