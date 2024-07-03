IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Starbucks by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 1,672,656 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after buying an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.26. 4,906,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,363,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

