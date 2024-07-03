IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,889 shares of company stock worth $8,621,539. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,187. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.