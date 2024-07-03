IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. 1,085,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.