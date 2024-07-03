IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.7% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 176,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 194,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 53,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. 1,432,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

