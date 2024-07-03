IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 751 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 124,546 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 306,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

