Iyo Bank Ltd. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Rockwell Automation comprises about 0.6% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $266.34. 405,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,923. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average is $280.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

