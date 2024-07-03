James Healy Acquires 44,032 Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 247,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,434. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

