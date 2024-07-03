Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153786 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

