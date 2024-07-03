Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $37,399.30 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,639.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68.

On Monday, June 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $20,789.81.

On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $14,228.50.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 5,763,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,768. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 596.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

