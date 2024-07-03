John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Craig Kinney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $34,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,469.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,291 shares of company stock valued at $72,675 in the last 90 days. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMSB. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:JMSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 2,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,156. The stock has a market cap of $239.46 million, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

About John Marshall Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.