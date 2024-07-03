Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.03 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

