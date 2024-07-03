Jonathan Vassil Sells 4,712 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 4,712 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $120,815.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,403.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00.

TOST stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

