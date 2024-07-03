Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 5,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $162,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,832.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $281,580.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $141,518.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CORT stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 559,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

