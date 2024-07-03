JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.50

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.50 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.84). JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 31,267 shares changing hands.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.50.
About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.