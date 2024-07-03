JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price to $6.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

SBSW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,907. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 712,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 149,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 164,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,260 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

