JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.26. 1,392,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,815. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $260.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.