JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 0.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,739,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 730,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,780. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

