JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $909.06 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 71.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. GSK accounts for about 57.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in GSK were worth $909,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GSK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

