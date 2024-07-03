JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $41,000 in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 732,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,916. The company has a market cap of $251.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

