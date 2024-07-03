JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases 7,253 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 362.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,732,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,490. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

