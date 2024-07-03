JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,935,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

