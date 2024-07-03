Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 144,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 535,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,821,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 11.15% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

