Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Repay alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repay

Repay Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 15,977,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,854. The company has a market capitalization of $959.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.43. Repay has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.