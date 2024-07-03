KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 844.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after buying an additional 2,825,977 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 11,813.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,504 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.1 %

KEY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712,769. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

