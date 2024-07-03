Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Increased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.99. 52,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

