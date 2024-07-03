KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 1.3% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 91,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,137 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:POCT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,291 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $626.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

