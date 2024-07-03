KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

PAYX traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,524. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.