KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,377. The stock has a market cap of $492.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

